Australia abandons $750 Million Covid Vaccine after it gives victims HIV positive results, interfering with HIV testing results https://t.co/3j3g1uTlDK Madness — Will increase orders of other dangerous Vaccines instead!
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) January 5, 2021
One thought on “Australia drops $750 Covid Vaccine after victims show false HIV results”
Acceptors are doomed! Please help us fight compulsory vax by the 6th Jan! Sign here:https://www.aph.gov.au/petition_list
LikeLike