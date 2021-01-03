News Pope Benedict XVI warned us January 3, 2021 Editor 1 Comment Several times during his pontificate, Pope Benedict XVI sounded the alarm about the direction society was taking, and told us what we must do in response. https://t.co/RaOTjWhtly — Stephen Thomas (@sanojthomas84) January 3, 2021 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Pope Benedict XVI warned us”
Quick synopsis of that article…. Many probably erroneously think that getting the Covidites’ vaccine will grant them freedom to work, to travel etc. ‘Benedict warned that this “fatal misunderstanding of freedom… actually undermines man’s freedom and ultimately destroys it.”..’
Is it Progress or moreover a case of Regression and the destruction of Nature? ‘…“The progress of science and technology have enabled us to dominate the forces of nature,…’
“Excita, Domine, potentiam tuam, et veni (Stir up, O Lord, your power and come).”
‘Benedict did not leave us without hope and without a way forward and out. For instance, he said in Light of the World, “The Church is always called upon to do what God asked of Abraham, which is to see to it that there are enough righteous men to repress evil and destruction.”..’
‘And in the 2010 speech he directed us to hope and to a solution as he quoted Psalm 82:8: “Rise up, O God, judge the earth; for all the nations belong to you!” Then he ended with this plea: “Thus we say to the Lord: ‘Arise at this moment, take the world in your hands, protect your Church, protect humanity, protect the earth.’ And we once again entrust ourselves to the Mother of God, Mary, and pray: ‘You, the great believer, you who have opened the earth to the heavens, help us, open the doors today as well, that truth may win, the will of God, which is the true good, the true salvation of the world.’ Amen.”…’
