Brad Johnson: How the CIA & MI5 hacked the US Election

AND YES, OBAMA IS INVOLVED!
8/ William J. Lynn III is the CEO of Leonardo DRS, a U.S. subsidiary of Leonardo with approximately $2 billion in revenue. He previously served under the Obama/Biden administration as Deputy Secretary of Defense & led the Department's efforts in cyber security & space strategy.🔻 pic.twitter.com/FVpVa3mlOM
Here is the news, in Italian:
The 2020 Election Fraud was committed on computers in the US Embassy at Rome with MI5 and CIA and Italian Military Contractor cooperation.https://t.co/xgPhvMXtC9
Here are photos of the PERPS: 2 MI5 Technicians
10/ These are photos at Rome's International Airport of the two alleged individuals involved in building the algorithms for the data manipulation of the 2020 US election. They were being surveilled by members of Italian intelligence after suspiciously entering into the country. pic.twitter.com/DASal1aKbM
