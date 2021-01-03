All Hell to break loose in the USA: January 6, 2021

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The American Republic is headed to a massive train-wreck. The United States is imploding politically, because the political class which rules it has made it quite clear that the most outrageous fraud and tyranny against the U.S. Citizenry is acceptable to themselves.

The hour when all hell breaks loose — as we are wont to say in American English in regard to tremendous outbursts of conflict — is 12:30 PM, Eastern Daylight Savings Time, Washington, D. C., January 6, 2021 A. D..

For at that hour the Congress will begin the process of a Joint Session to count the Electoral Votes for President and Vice President of the United States. The House inviting the Senate into its chambers shortly afterwards.

During the Joint Session the terms of the 12th amendment are to be dealt with, which amendment reads:

The Electors shall meet in their respective states, and vote by ballot for President and Vice-President, one of whom, at least, shall not be an inhabitant of the same state with themselves; they shall name in their ballots the person voted for as President, and in distinct ballots the person voted for as Vice-President, and they shall make distinct lists of all persons voted for as President, and all persons voted for as Vice-President and of the number of votes for each, which lists they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the seat of the government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate;

The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted;

The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed; and if no person have such majority, then from the persons having the highest numbers not exceeding three on the list of those voted for as President, the House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the President. But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote; a quorum for this purpose shall consist of a member or members from two-thirds of the states, and a majority of all the states shall be necessary to a choice. And if the House of Representatives shall not choose a President whenever the right of choice shall devolve upon them, before the fourth day of March next following, then the Vice-President shall act as President, as in the case of the death or other constitutional disability of the President.[a]

The person having the greatest number of votes as Vice-President, shall be the Vice-President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed, and if no person have a majority, then from the two highest numbers on the list, the Senate shall choose the Vice-President; a quorum for the purpose shall consist of two-thirds of the whole number of Senators, and a majority of the whole number shall be necessary to a choice. But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States

However, rather than follow this procedure, the Congress has followed the terms of the 1887 Electoral Count Act, which unconstitutionally modified the terms of the 12th Amendment (unconstitutionally, because only by an amendment can one alter the terms of an amendment).

So instead, the following law will be followed, which is now stated in 3 US Code §15:

Congress shall be in session on the sixth day of January succeeding every meeting of the electors. The Senate and House of Representatives shall meet in the Hall of the House of Representatives at the hour of 1 o’clock in the afternoon on that day, and the President of the Senate shall be their presiding officer. Two tellers shall be previously appointed on the part of the Senate and two on the part of the House of Representatives, to whom shall be handed, as they are opened by the President of the Senate, all the certificates and papers purporting to be certificates of the electoral votes, which certificates and papers shall be opened, presented, and acted upon in the alphabetical order of the States, beginning with the letter A; and said tellers, having then read the same in the presence and hearing of the two Houses, shall make a list of the votes as they shall appear from the said certificates; and the votes having been ascertained and counted according to the rules in this subchapter provided, the result of the same shall be delivered to the President of the Senate, who shall thereupon announce the state of the vote, which announcement shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons, if any, elected President and Vice President of the United States, and, together with a list of the votes, be entered on the Journals of the two Houses. Upon such reading of any such certificate or paper, the President of the Senate shall call for objections, if any. Every objection shall be made in writing, and shall state clearly and concisely, and without argument, the ground thereof, and shall be signed by at least one Senator and one Member of the House of Representatives before the same shall be received. When all objections so made to any vote or paper from a State shall have been received and read, the Senate shall thereupon withdraw, and such objections shall be submitted to the Senate for its decision; and the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall, in like manner, submit such objections to the House of Representatives for its decision; and no electoral vote or votes from any State which shall have been regularly given by electors whose appointment has been lawfully certified to according to section 6 of this title from which but one return has been received shall be rejected, but the two Houses concurrently may reject the vote or votes when they agree that such vote or votes have not been so regularly given by electors whose appointment has been so certified. If more than one return or paper purporting to be a return from a State shall have been received by the President of the Senate, those votes, and those only, shall be counted which shall have been regularly given by the electors who are shown by the determination mentioned in section 5 of this title to have been appointed, if the determination in said section provided for shall have been made, or by such successors or substitutes, in case of a vacancy in the board of electors so ascertained, as have been appointed to fill such vacancy in the mode provided by the laws of the State; but in case there shall arise the question which of two or more of such State authorities determining what electors have been appointed, as mentioned in section 5 of this title, is the lawful tribunal of such State, the votes regularly given of those electors, and those only, of such State shall be counted whose title as electors the two Houses, acting separately, shall concurrently decide is supported by the decision of such State so authorized by its law; and in such case of more than one return or paper purporting to be a return from a State, if there shall have been no such determination of the question in the State aforesaid, then those votes, and those only, shall be counted which the two Houses shall concurrently decide were cast by lawful electors appointed in accordance with the laws of the State, unless the two Houses, acting separately, shall concurrently decide such votes not to be the lawful votes of the legally appointed electors of such State. But if the two Houses shall disagree in respect of the counting of such votes, then, and in that case, the votes of the electors whose appointment shall have been certified by the executive of the State, under the seal thereof, shall be counted. When the two Houses have voted, they shall immediately again meet, and the presiding officer shall then announce the decision of the questions submitted. No votes or papers from any other State shall be acted upon until the objections previously made to the votes or papers from any State shall have been finally disposed of.

The difference between the 1887 Electoral Count act and the 12th Amendment, is that according to the 12th Amendment, the Vice President has the discretion to simply not count ballots which are disputed, whereas in the 1887 Count act, the House and Senate adjudicate their validity, if an objection is brought against any of them, at the motion of at least 1 US Senator and US Representative.

In the first manner, Trump would end up the victor, since with the disputed Electoral Votes from Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia omitted, the election of the President would devolve upon the US House, for wont of either candidate, Trump or Pence, obtaining a majority of votes necessary, and for the fact that, in such a vote wherein each State gets one vote, the Republican Party would likely elect Trump, it having a majority of the States under its control.

But in 1887 Act, both houses must object to invalidate votes and the Vice president must count votes which are fraudulently certified by State Secretary of States, and not count votes sent in which are not certified. In such a case, Biden will surely will by having more than 270 electoral votes.

At the same time there will be more than 1 Million citizens gathered in a grand march through the Capital at the invitation of President Trump, many of them bearing arms.

To avert disaster, Senator Ted Cruz is working with Senator McConnell, majority leader in the Senate, to delay their vote regarding validating votes until after the million patriots leave the city, so as to enable a corrupt solution without reaction from the citizens being feared.

This is why I say, on January 6, 2021, all hell will break loose.