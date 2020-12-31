One thought on “Faithful Catholic Bishop Han Jingtao dies in captivity in China”

  1. Francis, the False Prophet, notoriously and openly, rejected the true Roman Catholic Church in China, and fully embraced the CCP-Controlled “Catholic Church”. God bless Bishop Jingtao, and all the true Catholics in China. I wonder how long before Roman Catholics in the West face this kind of persecution?

