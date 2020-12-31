Msgr. Han Jingtao, Underground #Catholic Bishop of Siping (Jilin), has died. He spent 27 years in a forced labor camp in #China. From 1997 onwards he faced constant checks by the police. Please, #PrayForChinesePeople. pic.twitter.com/Gw0j2isHOC
— Dalù (@Dalu_1989) December 31, 2020
One thought on “Faithful Catholic Bishop Han Jingtao dies in captivity in China”
Francis, the False Prophet, notoriously and openly, rejected the true Roman Catholic Church in China, and fully embraced the CCP-Controlled “Catholic Church”. God bless Bishop Jingtao, and all the true Catholics in China. I wonder how long before Roman Catholics in the West face this kind of persecution?
LikeLike