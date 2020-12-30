News Swiss citizen dies after receiving Pfizer mRNA “Vaccine” December 30, 2020 Editor 1 Comment Swiss Citizens dies after receiving Pfizer "Vaccine", Pfizer and Swiss Officials refuse to explain what happened to Reutershttps://t.co/DHKjvUCBgI — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 30, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Swiss citizen dies after receiving Pfizer mRNA “Vaccine””
So they ’…said it saw no link between the death of a 91-year old person in the canton of Lucerne and the COVID-19 vaccine, adding the deceased suffered from multiple illnesses….’ ‘ Swissmedic said previous illnesses would be listed on the death certificate as the person’s “natural cause of death”.’ Yet somehow it’s deemed perfectly ok for many health authorities to register deaths of the elderly who had suffered with multiple previous illnesses/co-morbidities as a Covid-19 death. Serious case of cognitive dissonance there in the medical scientific public health world!
