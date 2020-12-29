News

Dr. Giuseppe Delicati punished with 20% pension reduction

This story shows, that if you sit around, watching other brave souls speak out, and do nothing to defend them, you are simply consenting to their persecution.

  1. ﻿It will be interesting to see if there is any major correlation between those who received the 2020/2021 seasonal influenza vaccines and outbreaks of influenza and non influenza respiratory infections in the 2020/2021 influenza season given the apparent increased demand for influenza vaccines this season. Though such studies will be hindered by the fact that several countries have bizarrely stopped monitoring the annual influenza outbreaks and also when so many respiratory illnesses are triggered by so many different causes are perhaps all being lumped into the COVID-19 box.
    How many including medics bother to read the accompanying Patient Information Leaflets and the Safety Data Sheets for vaccines and work out the risks and odds of vaccine injuries?
