One thought on “V Day in Europe: I would not take the Vaccine for 10 Million Euro!”

  1. Just putting this question out there. Is is possible for a Priest to go to the local Nursing Home and give a General Absolution to the Catholic residents? They are receiving the Covid Vaccine today in New Jersey. Many will die without the Sacraments. A message could be taken to them inside that this will be happening at such and such a time and to prepare as best they are capable. Just wondering since this seems to meet the emergency situation as in a war

