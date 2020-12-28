News V Day in Europe: I would not take the Vaccine for 10 Million Euro! December 28, 2020 Editor 1 Comment At Roll out of Vaccine in Europe, majority of Europeans REFUSING to take the vaccine: I would not take it if you paid me 10 million Euro! https://t.co/F75Ud4tzXX — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 28, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “V Day in Europe: I would not take the Vaccine for 10 Million Euro!”
Just putting this question out there. Is is possible for a Priest to go to the local Nursing Home and give a General Absolution to the Catholic residents? They are receiving the Covid Vaccine today in New Jersey. Many will die without the Sacraments. A message could be taken to them inside that this will be happening at such and such a time and to prepare as best they are capable. Just wondering since this seems to meet the emergency situation as in a war
