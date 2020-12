Mike Pence, in his capacity as @VP will preside over the join session on January 6, in which he will have SOLE AND ABSOLUTE authority to judge whether there has been a regular election in any given state. This is the TRUMP card. https://t.co/tpkLDjn4f0 — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 28, 2020

Read Attorney J. DeMaio’s open Letter to the U.S. Vice President urging him to use the Trump Card:

Dear @VP please read this open letter about your Constitutional Duty on January 6 to save America from the #CCP and voter fraud https://t.co/tF03hBbfCw — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 27, 2020

CREDITS: The featured image is: Governor Mike Pence of Indiana speaking to supporters at an immigration policy speech hosted by Donald Trump at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Gage Skidmore, used in accord with a CCASA 2.0 license.