by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

This is the dossier of documentation published by Attorney Sidney Powel, by which she asserts that there was intervention of foreign powers in the 2020 US Presidential Election to produce falsified vote tallies in favor of Joe Biden.

FromRome.Info has dubbed this dossier the Zenger Dossier, because it was first published by Zenger News. Attorney Powel has released this Dossier to the public domain, so that it can be examined by all. Click the image to open the PDF, which is 75.5 MB in size. This is the version found on the Zenger news site at 8:45 AM, Rome time, Dec. 27, 2020.

If you are an attorney in any jurisdiction, who may have to argue damage from a usurped or illegitimate U.S. Presidency, this is a document to download and archive for future use.