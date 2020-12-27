News In Piedmonte, 70% of Nursing home staff refuse the Pfizer Vaccine December 27, 2020 Editor 1 Comment ITALY: Piedmont, 70% of nursing home staff REFUSE Pzifer vax "we are not guinea pigs": https://t.co/gLuYmlIXDAhttps://t.co/kU4SEquPnU — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) December 27, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “In Piedmonte, 70% of Nursing home staff refuse the Pfizer Vaccine”
Relevant Questions and Answers :COVID-19 Vaccine:https://youtu.be/eK0C5tFHze8
LikeLike