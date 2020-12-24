News

The Catholic Church rises! on Christmas Day

Leave a comment

On channel 68, on Christmas Day, at 4 P. M., here in Italy, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass offered in communion with Pope Benedict XVI will return to the airwaves.

The Mass celebrated according to the Missale Romanum of 1962, will be offered by Don Alessandro Minutella, Pastor of Saint Don Bosco Parish, Palemo, Italy.

This is the first time in Italy, since February, 28, 2013, that such a mass has been offered. It is a huge historical moment there the true Catholic Church, in communion with the true Pope, returns to public live on airwaves. Until now it has been confined solely to social media channels.

The Beast in the Church will certainly rage, but the Child of Bethlehem has declared open war with him on His Birthday.

Deo Gratias!

 

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.