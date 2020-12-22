Who wants a Catholic Social Media Platform?

This is a marketing survey. To respond to these polls you have to be logged into Twitter.
#Poll for our followers and friends
The Order is considering leaving public social media and creating a #Catholic #socialmedia platform. Let us know what you think. (see below for other polls linked to this)
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 22, 2020
What name would you think would be best for this Platform run by our Order?
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 22, 2020
Or instead, which of these names would be better?
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 22, 2020