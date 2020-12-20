5G+ Networks necessary to turn humanity into robotic slaves

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

There is a lot of information about 5G in regard to how it affects cellular or chemical processes and thus can harm human life.

But the greater and more certain threat is any communication network which enables control of billions of individuals simultaneously from a cloud network of superfast computers running artificial intelligence programs.

It is an public fact that all the components of such a plan are being developed:

Super cooled computers which are millions of times faster in their processing capacity than current computer technology. Subcutaneous implants which can emit medicine, chemicals etc., to affect the metabolism or neurochemical state of those in whom they are implanted. Subcutaneous implants which can interface with nurons to upload information from the brain to computers and download computers to the brain. Vast campaigns, already underway, by which social media is gathering personal information on individuals so as to understand what stimuli is most capable of distracting and thus controlling them. Social Media Network manipulation to use threat and intimidation to prevent the expression or sharing of certain kinds of information and to promote the addiction or dependence to stimuli received through the internet. — The results of this already have led to the destruction of the book printing industry, social isolation on a massive scale and the subjection of 90% of human relations to the net so they can be monitored and studied.

5G may not be the network to implant the final solution of turning us all into transhuman slaves. But certainly it is a step in that direction, and for that reason it should be opposed on principle, such as all of the above should be rejected.

_____________

CREDITS: A Vodafone Cellphone tower in Germany, with 5G units installed, by Tomás Freres, source here and used here in accord with a CCASA 4.0 license.