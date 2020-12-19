Petition for the Sovereign Action of the several States

CREDITS: In the featured image is a map of the United States of America, showing the states with gross election fraud (dark purple) and the States which sued them in the Supreme Court of the United States (red) with those States which joined the suit with amicus curiae filings (orange-pink). The Blue States are allies of China, and the light purple voted for Trump but have Attorney Generals who with the Blue states joined with the purple states in filing amicus curiae in the Supreme Court. Yellow States did not take actions, but all but New Hampshire voted for Trump. This map may very well become the map of the Second American Civil war.
