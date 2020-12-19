Petition for the Sovereign Action of the several States

PETITION FOR TEXAS SOVEREIGN ACTION Dear @GregAbbott_TX As NBCs of the United States for the preservation of the Union we petition you to call up the Texas Constitutional Militia, resubmit your case to SCOTUS, occupy all assets of Chinese nationalists suspected of high treason! pic.twitter.com/qnhxHfOOB2 — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 19, 2020

Never has #TEXAS had a cause so just and righteous, so patriotic, so universal. For as Christ teaches, when we see America beaten up on the side of the road, we cannot pass by like the hypocrite and pretend his wounds do not need caring for. (cf. Luke 10:25-37) — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 19, 2020

PETITION FOR SOVEREIGN ACTION OF #ARKANSAS #LOUISIANA #MISSISSIPPI #MISSOURI #SOUTHCAROLINA and #UTAH to join #Texas in above constitutional redress authorized by the #10thAmendment and #2ndAmendment as solution to grave constitutional crises! (see top tweet in this thread) — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 19, 2020

These actions do not constitute insurrection or rebellion, since they are made by the Constitutional observing states against the usurpation of the highest offices of the land by corrupt state officials nationwide who participated in the Dominion voter fraud — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 19, 2020

CREDITS: In the featured image is a map of the United States of America, showing the states with gross election fraud (dark purple) and the States which sued them in the Supreme Court of the United States (red) with those States which joined the suit with amicus curiae filings (orange-pink). The Blue States are allies of China, and the light purple voted for Trump but have Attorney Generals who with the Blue states joined with the purple states in filing amicus curiae in the Supreme Court. Yellow States did not take actions, but all but New Hampshire voted for Trump. This map may very well become the map of the Second American Civil war.

