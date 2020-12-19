News

One of these never thought he was the pope

By Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Some say there are 2 popes in the Vatican. Others that there is only one.

Some say it is impossible to discern who is who, or which is which. Other says it is easy to see but lie.

But even a chlld can see the truth, and the two persons help us see it at Christmas each year.

First, here is the Christmas Card from December 2013, the first year after Pope Benedict went to live in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, at the heart of the Vatican.

This one is from Bergoglio. Pay attention to the details:

The next one is from the personal secretary of Pope Benedict XVI, last year.

Woe to you who say you can see, but say that you do not see!

 

 

