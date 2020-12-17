News Evil is only powerless if the Faithful are unafraid December 17, 2020 Editor 1 Comment Set yourself apart from this corrupt generation, be Saints ~ Jim Caviezel pic.twitter.com/8xUQNfV4Dm — Minou Aigner (@MinouAigner) December 17, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Evil is only powerless if the Faithful are unafraid”
Actually, fear, as in Fear of the Lord, is a great motivator. It boils down too this – is one more afraid of persecution, imprisonment, torture and physical death at the hands of Satan’s minions, OR spending all eternity in Hell suffering unimaginable punishments and separation from God’s Love.
