One thought on “Evil is only powerless if the Faithful are unafraid”

  1. Actually, fear, as in Fear of the Lord, is a great motivator. It boils down too this – is one more afraid of persecution, imprisonment, torture and physical death at the hands of Satan’s minions, OR spending all eternity in Hell suffering unimaginable punishments and separation from God’s Love.

