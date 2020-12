We are holding an oversight hearing tomorrow to examine the irregularities in the 2020 election.

A large percentage of Americans simply don't think this was a legitimate election. That’s an unsustainable state of affairs for our country. https://t.co/VBRudicwU1 pic.twitter.com/sMuyt0L9AK

— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 15, 2020