News Pfizer CEO refuses the Pfizer Vaccine December 16, 2020 Editor 1 Comment #Pfizer CEO refuses the Pfizer Vaccinehttps://t.co/shnuudjzwp — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 16, 2020 Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Pfizer CEO refuses the Pfizer Vaccine”
Jesus Christ didn’t think twice to cut the line over at the Jordan River to get baptized by John the Baptist. But these globalist murderers who think they’re God wouldn’t dare be first to take their own poison. They know exactly what they’re doing and giving to people.
LikeLike