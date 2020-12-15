3 thoughts on “Here is the real Catholic Joe!”

    1. No other sites allow live streaming. You may see me on other channels such as ordo-militaris.net which I do not run, but YouTube is hunting me, as they struck my nee channel the first day they allowed it to do live streaming.

      Like

      Reply

      1. I do not know much about the internet, but toward the end of this video by Joshua Philipp of Epoch Times he mentions some alternate sites, I am not sure whether these do live streaming.

        Attachments area
        Preview YouTube video Live Q&A: Dominion Forensics Report Shows Software Designed to Influence Elections | Crossroads

        Like

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.