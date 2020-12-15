News Decimo Toro intervista Frà Bugnolo su come fare disubbidienza civile December 15, 2020 Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Decimo Toro intervista Frà Bugnolo su come fare disubbidienza civile”
Dear Brother Alexis,
Thanks VERY very much for all you do, you are indeed an example for us, to follow, to be inspired of. We pray for you that you keep be strong, healthy and a light to look at, we need it so much. We are truly grateful and wish you all the very best.
That our Almighty God and our Blessed Holy Mother bless you and give you all you wish and need.
Please don’t give up. You are in our hearts and in our prayers. Thanks Br. Alexis.
Pax et Bonum.
LikeLike