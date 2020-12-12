US Supreme Court against the United States of America

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

For decades the Supreme Court of the United States has attacked the rights of the American people to have a government of the people, by the people and for the people according to the terms laid down in the U. S. Constitution.

Beginning with the fraudulent reinterpretation of law itself, under the erroneous notions of juridical positivism and legal positivism, the Court has reread the Constitution during the last 120 years as it wanted with total disregard to its original meaning.

The final treachery of the court was handed down hours ago, when the high court rejected Texas v. Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, which sought to take action before the court against the officials of the said states for perverting the electoral process in those states by changing the methods and rules for casting and counting ballots without the consent of their legislatures, as the Constitution textually declares must be done.

The law suit brought by Texas was supported by 19 other states. The rogue states were supported by 21 other states.

The States in dark read are the ones which have brought the suit. The States in dark purple are the ones being sued. The States in pink have filed Amicus Curiae briefs in support of Texas et al. The States in blue have filed briefs in support of the ones being sued. The States in light purple have Attorney Generals who have sided with the defendants, but states which voted for Trump. The States in yellow have refrained from entering in the dispute, though the members of the legislatures of Idaho and Pennsylvania and the U.S. House of Representatives who are Republicans have in large numbers adhered to the suit.

There being no way to police the election if State officials commit or participate in fraud other than the State Legslatures hearing the case, the Supreme Court had a very clear path to resolve the dispute by remanding the case of Texas to the legislatures of each state and ordering them to hear it, for the sake of preserving the Union.

For it is inherent in the very notion of a federal system of government, that if the agreement among the parties is violated, that there be a mechanism other than war to resolve disputes.

The Supreme Court was the last mechanism. It too failed in its duty.

It seems likely that the United States will now enter into greater civil strife, and it is by no means certain that a second civil war will not break out shortly.

In the present conflict, the two political parties which battled in the first civil war are present: the Republicans and the Democrats. For in 1960, there was a disputed Presidential election, just as there is now. In that election Abraham Lincoln won the presidency, but his firm opposition to slavery was the cause for the Democrat controlled states to seceed from the United States and form the Confederates States of America.

Today, the Democrat party members, having used China and other actors to bribe 4 State governors and 4 Secretary of States and engineered the printing of 100s of thousands of forged and counterfeit ballots — the proof of which has now been published throughout all America, with more than 1000 affidavits, videos, and eye witness testimonies from both Republicans and Democrats in multiple states — are attempting to take control of the national government and wrest it from Donald Trump, so as to impose a Globalist Marxist type state, in which there will be tyranny in place of liberty.

The patriot states are not likely to suffer this.

And it is hoped and prayed that the State Legislatures in the 4 states with the most fraud will now convene to judge their own elections, so as to prevent civil war, as in each of these 4 states the legislature is controlled by the Republican Party.