OMC Radio TV suspended by YouTube

OMC Radio TV, the station which features all those informative videos which are published regularly here at FromRome.Info, was suspended yesterday by YouTube for its report on the Diabolic Conspiracy behind the Scamdemic.

So, Mr. Baalman is asking your help to get an internet hosting account which allows videos to be served from the OMC Radio TV site, so as to be free to say anything truth without fear of censorship and the destruction of previous videos made.

Here is his video asking for help and explaining how to send it:

