The YouTube Snake bit LifeSite News and suspends their account for 2 weeks for daring to air video in which Bishop Strickland of Texas said he would personally refuse to take the Vaccine https://t.co/v6oKqAb4bE
— Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) December 9, 2020
2 thoughts on “YouTube suspends LifeSite News Channel for 2 weeks!”
perhaps it is time for 70+ million people to stop…cease…desist any/all use of YouTube (& maybe FB & Twitts) … just sayin’
Good motivation, but until we pull all investments from globalist companies and create our own fb, twitter and yt, we would Simply surrender in the info war
