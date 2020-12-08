Italian President gives Prime Minister dictatorial powers

The monstrous deed was done on December 2, 2020 with a Decreto-Legge signed by Mattarella, which had two effects:

First, it extended the time of validity of an emergency decree by the Prime Minister from 30 to 50 days.

Second, it gives the Prime Minister the power to decree any limitation of constitutional and human rights, without recourse to the Parliament.

The Prime Minister however appears to be falling into madness, because on December 3, 2020 he issued a new decree which was 308 pages long! Telling Italians in minute detail what they can do and not do during Christmas vacation, most of which is now illegal!