News

27 Reasons to Refuse, Oppose and Fight the Vaccine

Leave a comment
Reasons Why Every Person Should Refuse and Resist
Taking the Covid-19 Vaccination

Written by an expert in Biological Warfare

Dr. Igor Shepherd

SOURCE: StopTheVaccine.com

  1. NO need for global vaccinations (survival rate is 99% & death rate 0.5%)
  2. Genetically modified technology (mRNA & rDNA) never before used on humans
  3. Similar technology used in developing bioweapons
  4. Vaccines companies funded by DOD, DARPA, DTRA/partnered with China
  5. Chinese military linked with US in vaccine research and development
  6. Most vaccine companies investigated for fraud or crimes
  7. Vaccines did not go through proper testing protocols and are unsafe
  8. Vaccines have undisclosed ‘patented’ ingredients
  9. Vaccines will be used for rapid global depopulation
  10. Vaccines use insect, mammalian, or plant mRNA platforms
  11. Original DNA will be altered which causes mutations, cancers, etc.
  12. Vaccines can cause severe side effects and deaths to millions
  13. Vaccines will usher in transhumanism (merging technology with humans)
  14. Capabilities to genetically modify human sexual composition/non-genders
  15. All vaccine companies are part of Agenda 2030/The Great Reset
  16. Vaccine manufacturers are legally exempted from all liability
  17. Vaccines are potentially cytotoxic (cell damage or cell death)
  18. Pollution from synthetic manmade materials disrupt cellular function
  19. Forceful reprogramming of human body functions via mRNA technology
  20. Over stimulation of the immune system
  21. Modification of the racial gene (possible extermination of certain races)
  22. Dangerous pathological immune reactions
  23. Behavioral and mood modifications
  24. Vaccine recipients will be tracked for 2 years by Operation Warp Speed
  25. Connected to digital ID for global surveillance
  26. Synchronization with artificial intelligence through Nanotechnology
  27. Questionable stability on storage and dispensing vaccine

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.