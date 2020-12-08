27 Reasons to Refuse, Oppose and Fight the Vaccine

Reasons Why Every Person Should Refuse and Resist
Taking the Covid-19 Vaccination
Written by an expert in Biological Warfare
Dr. Igor Shepherd
SOURCE: StopTheVaccine.com
- NO need for global vaccinations (survival rate is 99% & death rate 0.5%)
- Genetically modified technology (mRNA & rDNA) never before used on humans
- Similar technology used in developing bioweapons
- Vaccines companies funded by DOD, DARPA, DTRA/partnered with China
- Chinese military linked with US in vaccine research and development
- Most vaccine companies investigated for fraud or crimes
- Vaccines did not go through proper testing protocols and are unsafe
- Vaccines have undisclosed ‘patented’ ingredients
- Vaccines will be used for rapid global depopulation
- Vaccines use insect, mammalian, or plant mRNA platforms
- Original DNA will be altered which causes mutations, cancers, etc.
- Vaccines can cause severe side effects and deaths to millions
- Vaccines will usher in transhumanism (merging technology with humans)
- Capabilities to genetically modify human sexual composition/non-genders
- All vaccine companies are part of Agenda 2030/The Great Reset
- Vaccine manufacturers are legally exempted from all liability
- Vaccines are potentially cytotoxic (cell damage or cell death)
- Pollution from synthetic manmade materials disrupt cellular function
- Forceful reprogramming of human body functions via mRNA technology
- Over stimulation of the immune system
- Modification of the racial gene (possible extermination of certain races)
- Dangerous pathological immune reactions
- Behavioral and mood modifications
- Vaccine recipients will be tracked for 2 years by Operation Warp Speed
- Connected to digital ID for global surveillance
- Synchronization with artificial intelligence through Nanotechnology
- Questionable stability on storage and dispensing vaccine