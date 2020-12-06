News

The Vaccine will make you more sick when exposed to wild variety of Virus

One thought on “The Vaccine will make you more sick when exposed to wild variety of Virus”

  1. ﻿A partial transcript from video clip….. “When you get the vaccine it appears that you have an antibody response but when you actually encounter the wild virus you become much sicker and it actually creates a pathway that that virus hurts you more than with unvaccinated people.” Robert F Kennedy Jr. He says that it’s known as ‘Enhanced Immune Response’ or ‘Pathogenic Priming’.
