At Fatima Our Lady was on a Celestial Diplomatic Mission of utmost import

Much has been written about Fatima, but you will never understand the motive of Our Lady if you do not know what was going on in the Vatican during the 20th century.

By way of summary of the investigations done by A. J. Baalman at Ordo Militaris Radio TV, I list here the horrendous moral failures of the Vatican year by year in the 20th Century, and intersperse in chronological order, the events regarding Fatima and the Third Secret.

1904: The College of Cardinals elects the freemason Rampolla del Tindaro to be the successor of Leo XIII. This was not a mistake. It was due to the near entire infiltration of the College by Freemasons. But the Cardinal from Warsaw, who was not a Mason, on orders from the Emperor of the Austro-Hungarian Empire vetoed the election of Rampolla, using the power of veto granted to the Holy Roman Emperor in the 9th century, which he had inherited by right.

The the college elected St. Pius X instead.

1910, Oct. 5: The Monarchy is overthrown in Portugal. The Anti-Clerical government of the First Republic is established.

1911, April 20: The government of Portugal declares the separation of Church and State and begins the open persecution of the Church.

1914: Averell Harriman, Skull and Bones Mason, founds the Harriman Bank in New York City. This Bank will lead the charge for masonic take over of the world.

1914, August 20: Pope St. Pius X and the head of the Society of Jesus die on the same day. It is rumoured to this day, that they were poisoned by the Freemasons as a necessity of bringing about the destruction of Austria-Hungary in the First World War, which they had instigated just weeks before.

1914: September 3: College of Cardinals elects the right hand man of Rampolla del Tindaro, as Pope Benedict XV. Thus the Masons come to power in the Vatican.

1914: Fall: Pope Benedict XVI asks Bernardino Nogara to act as his investment agent. Nogara is a Freemason with no experience as a stock broker. His entrance into Vatican circles marks the capitulation of the Vatican to Masonic Banker interests, which will grow to engulf the entire Vatican apparatus.

1915: Masonic Banks of New York City fund Trosky and get U.S. President to give him a U. S. Passport so he can enter Russia and start the Bolshevik Revolution, funded by US. Bankers and supported in secret by the Wilson administration.

1916: Saint Michael the Archangel appears to the 3 children at Fatima to prepare them for the advent of the Queen of Heaven. He teaches them these prayers, against the Freemasons in the Church and outside of the Church:

My God! I believe, adore, await and love Thee! — I ask pardon for those who do not believe, do not adore, do not await and do not love Thee!

O Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I adore Thee profoundly! and I offer Thee the Most Precious Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, present in all the tabernacles on earth, in reparation for the outrages, sacrileges and indifference with which He Himself is offended. And through the infnite merits of His Most Sacred Heart and the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I beg of Thee the conversion of poor sinners.

1917, May 6: Pope Benedict XV, having tried everything to end the great War publicly implores Our Lady, under Her title of Queen of Peace, to bring it to an end by adding this title to the Litany of Loreto.

1917, May 13: Seven days later, Our Lady responds to the Pope’s request by descending to Fatima for the first time and revealing God’s peace plan. Unbenknowst to all in Rome at the time, on the same day, Eugenio Pacelli is consecrated a Bishop by Pope Benedict XV.

1917, May to October: Our Lady descends from Heaven to speak with the children at Fatima and reveals that God wants Russia consecrated to Her Immaculate Heart as the ONLY means for world peace. She commands the Pope to make the consecration.

1918: Pope Benedict XV is informed about the apparitions at Fatima and refuses to act upon them for the next 3 years.

1919: Bernardino Nogara is sent by the Kingdom of Italy to the Verseilles Peace Conference, which is controlled and domninated by Masonic powers of the United Kingdom, France, Italy and the United States.

1919, October: Our Lady appears in the skies above the Volga River and drives the Bolsheviks from Warsaw, thus saving the newly created Republic of Poland.

1922, January 22: Pope Benedict XV dies.

1922, Feb. 6: Pope Pius XI elected.

1924, Aug. 16: Bernardino Nogara becomes head of the Industrial Committed for the New York City Masonic Bank plan called the Dawes Plan, whereby the U.S. Goverment establishes with the Allied Powers a repayment scheme for German war reparations, which the NYC banks buy up for pennies on a dollar, giving them future incentive to make Germany great again so as to profit on this scheme.

1925: December 10: Our Lady appears to Sr. Lucia at Pontevedra:

Lucia was a postulant in the Convent of St. Dorothy in Pontevedra, Spain when she had the apparition of our Blessed Mother. She was standing over a cloud of light with the Child Jesus at her side. The Blessed Virgin put one hand on Lucia’s shoulder, while her other hand sustained her Immaculate Heart that was surrounded with thorns. The Child Jesus said: “Have compassion on the Heart of your Blessed Mother. It is surrounded with thorns that ungrateful men pierce each moment, and there is no one that is willing to offer an act of reparation to take the thorns away.”

Our Lady immediately said to Lucia:

“Look, my daughter. My Heart is surrounded with thorns that ungrateful men pierce unceasingly with their blasphemies and ingratitude. You, at least, try to console me and announce that for all those, who for five consecutive first Saturdays, confess, receive Holy Communion, pray the Holy Rosary and accompany me for 15 minutes by meditating the mysteries of the Holy Rosary with the intention to do reparation, I promise to assist them at the hour of death with the graces needed for salvation. (source: here)

1926: The Vatican accepts to begin negotiations with the Masonic Kingdom of Italy to end the Roman Question by making peace.

1929, Feb. 11: Masonic Kingdom of Italy signs Lateran Pact with Pope Pius XI. It is seen as a reproachment and an end to hostilities over the conquest of the Papal States by the Kingdom. But in reality it is the surrender of the Vatican, for the sake of money, of the rights of the Church. Having been bought off to the tune of 1.75 Billion Lira, the Vatican now pursues an investment strategy to support the masonic Kingdom.

1929: Pius XI, who had become the close personal friend of Bernardino Nogara before becoming pope, now appoints him to have control of Vatican finances and authorizes him to make investments without any restraint of Catholic morals. Nogara is the chief agent of Freemasonry in Italy in League with the Prussian and New York City lodges. — Nogara goes on to invest in the largest manufacturer of contraceptives in Italy, with approval of all the Popes in the 20th Century! Nogara will be the only Vatican official to meet with the Pope on a nearly daily schedule, and in secret. His influence and control of Pius XI and XII will be one of the best kept secrets of the Vatican in the 20th century.

1930, October: Bishop da Silva declare”s Fatima “worthy of belief,” and approves public devotions.

1933: Von Pappen, the Vice Chancellor of Adolf Hitler persuades Eugenio Pacelli, the Secretary of State of Pius XI to convince Catholics in Germany to support Hitler so that he can be declared dictator for life. Pacelli convinces Pius XI to sign such a concordat.

1939, March 2: Eugenio Pacelli, the Vatican Nuncio to Nazi Germany is elected Pope Pius XII elected.

1939, September: World War II breaks out, with Germany’s unprovoked vicious attack on Catholic Poland. Pius XII instructs Nogara to make war profits over investments which were expected to grow on account of confiscations by Nazi powers. As a Hedge, Nogara moves most assets of the Vatican to the USA and through USA corporations invests in Axis controlled companies.

In 1940, Sister Lúcia asks Pope Pius XII to consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

1940, December 2: Sr. Lucia repeats her request, “stating that in the year 1929, the Blessed Lady requested in another apparition that Russia be consecrated to her Immaculate Heart. Mary was said to promise the conversion of Russia from its errors.””[1]

1942 May 13, On “the 25th anniversary of the first apparition and the silver jubilee of the episcopal consecration of Pope Pius XII, the Vatican published the “Message and Secret of Fátima.” On 31 October 1942, Pope Pius XII, in a radio address to the people of Portugal, discussed the apparitions of Fátima and consecrated the human race to the Immaculate Heart of the Virgin, with specific mention of Russia.”[2]

1942, December 8: Pius XII “officially and solemnly declared this consecration in a ceremony in Saint Peter’s Basilica in Rome. This consecration was made in the context of the reported messages from Jesus and the Virgin Mary received by Blessed Alexandrina of Balazar, and communicated to her spiritual director, Father Mariano Pinho.” (ibid.)

Sr. Lucia will later say that this consecration was NOT efficacious because it was not made in union with the Bishops of the world as requested by Heaven. She will say this again about the consecrations done in 1952.

1945: Donovan and Pius XII make secret deal to fund the Vatican with hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the fight against the threat of communism in Europe. Pius XII makes Donovan a Knight.

1947, July 26: Truman establishes the CIA at request of Averell Harriman and other Skull and Bones men in the U.S. Government. They recruit the entire Nazi Spy network into the CIA.

1947-48: Pius XII agrees to take 20 to 30 million dollars a year from the CIA to support the newly revived Christian Democrat Party, which becomes the leading party for Catholics in Italy, slowly moving to the left, though initially promoted as opposed to marxism.

From this point onward, it is no exaggeration to say that the CIA has bought the Vatican. It begins to use its bank to wash money to its secret ops world wide.

1948: Sr. Lucia writes down the Third Secret. Its contents cause her such anguish that she struggles for weeks to fulfill the command of Heaven to do so. It is now widely held that it reveals the Apostasy within the Church beginning from the Vatican. Sr. Lucia says that the Pope must reveal it to the Church in 1960, when its meaning would become clear.

1953, August 15-19: CIA works with MI5 to overthrow the government of Iran.

1957: Avery Dulles becomes head of the CIA.

1958: Sicilian Mafia signs cartell agreement to smuggle heroine into the USA with CIA collusion. Kickbacks to CIA washed through Vatican Bank.

1958: Anomalies in the Conclave which elects John XXIII. U.S. State Department dispatch shows the U.S. Government was meddling in the election.

1958-59: The original Sr. Lucia Santos disappears, and is believed to have died (Evidence and arguments, here). A new Sr. Lucia keeps up her public image and succeeds in convincing many to be the real person. This imposture is proven only a half century later by forensic analysis of photographs and hand writing samples.

It is highly possible this was done at the request of the Vatican, at the behest of the CIA, since the conversion of Russia and the loss of control of the Vatican would be grave threats to the geopolitical agenda of the Lodge to control the world.

1958: John XXIII calls Vatican II. The Council will publish documents which are expertly crafted to confuse, and bear all the hallmarks of a state sponsored disinformation psychological warfare unit. The Catholic Church undergoes vast changes which accommodate it perfectly to Masonic goals.

Popes Paul VI and John Paul II collaborate heavily with the CIA and allow them free use of the Vatican Bank, which becomes the plaything of the Mafia interests working with the CIA.

As one Mafioso told me in Sicily back in 2010: “We control the Vatican Bank. Does that shock you? You have no idea of what is going on in the Vatican!”

In my opinion, Our Lady came to Fatima to prevent the Vatican falling into the hands of Freemasonry as it has. She was offering a tremendous grace as a way out. Her offer was refused, however, as is now evident to the world.

