US CDC to mail out 300 Million Cards for 4 Vaccinations for Covid-19

They said the Vaccine would work. They claim it would work. They claim it does work. But the U.S. Center for Disease Control is mailing out cards to every American which clearly show space to record not one, but FOUR doses of the Vaccine separated in time one after the other.

When will it end?

Seeing that it has now been revealed that the Vaccine will cause a protein spike which prevents the reformation of the placenta in women, thus casing STERILITY, it appears that the COVID-19 Vaccine is really a CONTRACEPTIVE device.

