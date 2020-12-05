News

Italian Government cries uncle on Vaccine, admits there is no Pandemic

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

Here is a summary of the video above.

The Italian Vice Minister for Health, Pierpaolo Silieri, was asked on camera whether the Covid Vaccine by Pfizer would be imposed by obligation upon Italian citizens or whether they would be left to take it or not, according to their own discretion.

He admitted that the Government will not impose it by obligation but allow each citizen to decide or not to take it.

This is a stunning development, because it reveals that:

  1. The Government admits it does not have the legal authority (in the Italian constitution a mandatory health treatment is forbidden)
  2. The Government admits it does not have the political support to modify the constitution (which can only be done by popular referendum)
  3. The Government admits it does not have the support of the armed forces and police to violate the constitution, which could otherwise support such an imposition.

But most of all, the Government has ADMITTED that there is no Pandemic. Because obviously, if there was, it would make the vaccine obligatory to avoid mass deaths.

