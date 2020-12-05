Dr. Lyons: Coronavirus Vaccines have already been proven to be very unsafe

This is Dr James Lyons-Weiler @lifebiomedguru
Dropping some COVID science…
He is not funded by Big Pharma…
He is not afraid to tell it like it is…
He will be on my show next week… Cant wait! pic.twitter.com/at1f8tirG9
— Spiro (@o_rips) December 5, 2020
Full Speech here:
This is an EXPLOSIVE speech by Dr. James Lyons-Weiler, a Senior Research Scientist at the University of Pittsburgh and Scientific Director of the Bioinformatics Analysis Core (https://t.co/CCyeO6NFHU) about the danger of COVID vaccines & corrupt healthcarehttps://t.co/5eoHRwdBgm
— Ned Nikolov, Ph.D. (@NikolovScience) December 5, 2020