News Wyoming Public Health Official: Covid Vaccines are novel threats to humanity December 4, 2020
One thought on “Wyoming Public Health Official: Covid Vaccines are novel threats to humanity”
Absolutely essential viewing, even for hardened scamdemic watchers. The talk ends at around 50 minutes – the rest is question time.
The hardest-hitting personal testimony that gathers together all of the nefarious strands of the scamdemic and the derivation of the vaccine and what it portends if we succumb. Dr Shepherd is a former military physician from the former Soviet Union who has worked on pandemic planning and response for the Wyoming State Government until being sacked in response to giving this talk.
