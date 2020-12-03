4 thoughts on “Priest to who took Moderna Vaccine drops dead after receiving it”

  1. CLEARLY, there is a nefarious spiritual component to this “vaccine”… there is NO WAY I am taking it, and they can seize my assets, throw me in jail, torture me and kill me…but I will not willingly take this Mark of the Beast. Deus Vult.

    Like

    Reply

  2. Since the post vaccine cause of death via exposure to virus is a horrific cytokine storm, it will not be attribted to vax, but to heart or lung issues.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.