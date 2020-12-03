Leading Opposition Party demands resignation of Italian Prime Minister

This protest was small because it was not announced in advance and because Fratelli d’Italia, a party close to the Rothchilds and Steve Bannon, did not invite other political parties to join.

The Rotchilds want Giuseppe Conte to resign because he is not pulling off the Scamdemic as efficiently as they would want. And indeed, political parties like Fratelli d’Italia (which includes the grand daughter of Mussolini) lament the problems of Italy but here to fore have not even sought the resignation of the government.