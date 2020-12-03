News

Leading Opposition Party demands resignation of Italian Prime Minister

Leave a comment

This protest was small because it was not announced in advance and because Fratelli d’Italia, a party close to the Rothchilds and Steve Bannon, did not invite other political parties to join.

The Rotchilds want Giuseppe Conte to resign because he is not pulling off the Scamdemic as efficiently as they would want. And indeed, political parties like Fratelli d’Italia (which includes the grand daughter of Mussolini) lament the problems of Italy but here to fore have not even sought the resignation of the government.

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.