World Leaders agree: the Vaccine does not work!

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

The Main Stream Media is telling us that the Vaccine is a must. Everyone has to accept it and take it. No one must refuse.

But does the Vaccine work?

If you listen to what they are saying on all the news channels and tv, then you can see that no, it will not work.

But I do not say this on my own authority. I say this on the authority of those who are telling me to take it.

What do I mean? How can this be? Is this not a contradiction?

Yes and no.

Because they say everyone must take it, but then insist that you take it several times. That you continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

But, if it works, why do you need to do that?

And if if works, why does anyone need to do these things still.

Because if the Vaccine does work, then you need not fear anyone without a mask, however close, whether they are vaccinated or no.

But they are all saying that we must practice these controls for ever. No exceptions.

So what they are really saying, is that the Vaccine does not work.

Though, I concede, that the truth really is, that there is no pandemic and that therefore the Vaccine is for delivering something other than a vaccine.