Demolishing the Farce of rebel Cardinals

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

In 2013, the College of Cardinals gravely betrayed His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI.

Their excuse for their betrayal is simple. They simply think that THEY rule the Church and that the Pope is the figurehead of their club.

The ignore the divine constitution of the Church.

And they are hard in their hearts in their position, because for 7 years they will not even dialogue about it. Like Cardinal Burke’s secretary did to me, at most, they promise a meeting, but they never grant a meeting.

And the reason for this is that their position cannot be sustained on the Law. And they do not want anyone to realize that, so they play a game, betting that the personal reputations and dignity as Cardinals will fool most Catholics and obtain what they want: Bergoglio and his new way of being the Church of Satan.

None of them have broken with Bergoglio, so they all remain in communion with everything he has done and said. But worse, Bergoglio is not even the Pope. And they all know that.

Even the new club members insist on being presented to Pope Benedict, in a sort of theatrical farce which, perhaps they think, is sufficient to make their club memberships valid.

But it is not so. Because the very nature of the act posited by Pope Benedict XVI on Feb. 11, 2013 removes ALL CONSENT to anything the Roman Curia does after Feb. 28, 2013.

For by renouncing the Petrine Ministry, but not the Petrine Munus, he has layed aside the doing of his office, but not his office. Thus, he has publicly declared his DISSENT from everything which happens afterwards.

But the Cardinals would have it another way. Their argument is basically this:

WHATEVER WORDS POPE BENEDICT XVI USED, WHAT IS SUFFICIENT FOR HIS RENUNCIATION TO BE VALID IS THAT BY THE WORDS HE DID USE WE THE CARDINALS UNDERSTAND THAT HE RESIGNED.

Their argument would be valid in any other political form of government by men. But it is not valid in the Church of the Living God, Who became the Incarnate Word to teach men to speak the truth and not make up bold faced lies.

For the Cardinals position amounts to this:

Words have no objective meaning Papal power is such that it can use words apart from their true meanings. The power of the College of Cardinals is such is that it can declare valid what is not objectively valid, so long as everyone agrees.

But none of these 3 theses are taught by the Church. Indeed, the Church’s entire history, reputation, Tradition, and indeed, Revelation itself, upon which the Church is founded, is totally contrary.

Words do have meaning. For if they do not, then calling the Eternal Son the Word of God would be a blasphemy, equivalent to saying that God is not Truth.

Papal power is not absolute. It was given by Christ to Peter as a munus, not as a divine omnipotence. A pope must serve Christ, not rule over him. To hold otherwise leads to the most outrageous daily blasphemies and heresies.

Finally, the College of Cardinals has NO power other than that which is granted it in Canon Law. And in Canon 332 §2 it expressly says that the Cardinals have NO say at all in the renunciation of the papacy.

For therein there is had these words: If a Roman Pontiff happen to renounce his munus, there is required for validity of the renunciation that it be made freely and duly manifested but NOT that it be accepted by anyone whomsover.

So, let us be logical and sane. If the acceptance of a renunciation of munus, by the pope, on the part of the Cardinals is not required to make it valid, then certainly it cannot MAKE a renunciation of MINISTERIUM equal a renunciation of MUNUS.

And if words have meaning, then saying MINISTERIUM does not signify MUNUS.

And if the Pope must serve Christ, not reign over Him, then his power is not capable of altering the meaning of words or changing the logic of reality.

Therefore, the position of the Cardinals is simply wrong. And their insistence on holding it is A GRAVE CRIME OF SCHISM AND DISOBEDIENCE to God and to the Holy Father. For which, on account of 7 years of pertinacity in this, in virtue of Canon 1364, they have lost all dignity and office in the Church and are ipso facto EXCOMMUNICATED from the Catholic Church.

This is the truth. Anyone who says otherwise, is of the party of liars.

Nor does this truth change one bit, on the basis of a supposition that Benedict wanted or did not want to renounce the Petrine Munus. Because, if you want to get out of any contract, you must do so according to the rule of law, not according to a mythical whim. And if Cardinals think that their obedience to the Pope means pretending his whims are truth, then they have never learned to properly respect any superior, but remain in an infantile corrupt mind.

Perhaps it is time to tell them that, instead of courting their favors.