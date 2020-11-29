News

US Government authorizes gassing, firing squads and hanging against its own citizenry

  1. To be precise (which is important), the article you reference actually says that the Feds have amended their regulations such that Federal executions may use means of execution already permissible in the law of the state where the execution takes place. This is rather different than the Federal government taking, carte blanche, new powers to itself, which is the impression you give.

    1. The distinction you make regards the principles of authority, but the statement used in the title regards the application of power. It is a valid title. What is wrong is your presumption that “authorizes” regards the taking in hand of authority which it did not previously have. In American English, rather, “authorizes” merely means acquiesces to use, or concedes the practice, which is a statement regarding the application of power.

