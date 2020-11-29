Italy will not be easy for Globalists to conquer Italy

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

An Order of Battle for World War III

In Italy the Army numbers about 185 thousand, but the numbers of citizens with hunting licenses numbers about 3x that. There are 325 citizens for every member of the Army. But as it can be presumed that if the Government turn on the citizens to mandate the Vaccine with force, it is can be surmised that massive and effective resitance can be mounted by the civilian population. Here is a look at the statistics on gun licenses in Italy by province. One can assume that each owner per capita has more than 1 weapon and sufficient ammo.

The source of this information can be found here. Considering that many more had licenses in recent years, it can be assumed that the number of those who can use a gun and have a gun exceeds current numbers of licenses by about 50% at least. That means there may be as many as 6 or 7 armed citizens for every member of the Italian Army.