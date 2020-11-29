Summary in English: There will be a massive organized program of vaccination throughout Italy, using the civil protection and the army. All will have to submit to the program. There will not be any ideological debate. We will use more than 1 vaccine, Pfizer and others. He says we must not allow any leeway for failure.
“But it will be even more important to fight against the anti-Vaccine party.” “Those who are opposed to vaccines must be shut up. Do not even give them the right to speak!”
2 thoughts on “Andrea Romano: Those who disagree with the Vaccination program must be silenced!”
Sunday November 29 2020, 12.01am, The Sunday Times Army spies to take on antivax militants The army has mobilised an elite “information warfare” unit renowned for assisting operations against al-Qaeda and the Taliban to counter online propaganda against vaccines, as Britain prepares to deliver its first injections within days. The defence cultural specialist unit was launched in Afghanistan in 2010 and belongs to the army’s 77th Brigade. The secretive unit has often worked side-by-side with psychological operations teams. Leaked documents reveal that its soldiers are already monitoring cyberspace for Covid-19 content and analysing how British citizens are being targeted online. It is also gathering evidence of vaccine disinformation from hostile states, including Russia, Next month the 77th Brigade will begin an “uplift” of professional and reserve soldiers to join operations. The brigade’s badge bears the same mythical creature used by the Chindits, an Indian army guerrilla warfare force known for its unconventional methods in the Second World War. The scaling up of intelligence efforts comes after at least 155 people were arrested, including for assault on a police officer, during anti-lockdown protests in the West End of London yesterday. Many appeared to be influenced by anti-vax propaganda and refused to wear masks. Ministers are alarmed at the impact that online propaganda is having on public opinion. A recent report found that more than one-third of people are uncertain or are very unlikely to be vaccinated. Ministers believe Britain will become the first western country to approve a vaccine next week. A BioNTechand Pfizer treatment is set to receive approval within days, paving the way for injections as soon as December 7. Ministers will then launch a huge public campaign to encourage people to get a jab. The campaign will be reinforced by counter-disinformation efforts led by the Cabinet Office, with support from the army and GCHQ. Yesterday, conspiracy theories claiming that the pandemic was a cover for a plot by Bill Gates to implant trackable microchips into people, were readily available on Google and Twitter. In separate developments: ● The UK secured a further 2m doses of the Modernavaccine, which had a 94.5% trial success ● More than 50 hospital trusts in England have been designated “vaccine hubs” ● Sir Patrick Vallance, the government chief scientific adviser, is understood to have reassured No 10 officials that Oxford University and AstraZeneca’s cheaper vaccine is “still on track”. Last night, retired army brigadier Ben Barry, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies think tank, said the army would probably become increasingly important in countering Covid-19 disinformation. A core part of its work was analysing how messages flowed around the world, who was viewing messages, reacting and then spreading them to other people. The Ministry of Defence said the defence cultural support unit capabilities were “not being directed at the UK population; 77th Brigade do not, and have never, conducted any kind of action against British citizens”. Last night a Cabinet Office spokesman said: “As we edge closer to a vaccine, we continue to work closely with social media companies and other organisations to anticipate and mitigate any emerging anti-vax narratives and promote authoritative sources of information.”
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/army-spies-to-take-on-antivax-militants-mfzsj66w2
https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Operation-Warp-Speed/
Military and emergency personnel are often the first in line to get vaccinated often without any right to exempt themselves. Is it a form of abuse visited upon them? Are the abused then turned into abusers?! Is this what they signed up for? To take away the right, the freedom to make a fully informed consent? And really what is it to make a voluntary fully informed consent? Truthfully what percentage of people would be able to fully analyse and assess the Safety Data Sheets, the Patient Information Leaflets and the Research and Development and scientific trials and to calculate the risks and odds of potential injuries and to weigh up the risks vs any benefits? What percentage of those who have sanctioned and who administer vaccines even bother to carry out such critical independent scientific assessments? Or do they administer vaccines in blind faith? And if so could they be directly sued for malpractice in the event of any injuries, perhaps even causing deaths?!
Pray for the enlightenment of and the protection of enlightened military and emergency personnel and health care professionals.
Praying every day for fortitude to refuse this by all means necessary, come what may, for however long a period of time.
