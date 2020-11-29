Andrea Romano: Those who disagree with the Vaccination program must be silenced!

Summary in English: There will be a massive organized program of vaccination throughout Italy, using the civil protection and the army. All will have to submit to the program. There will not be any ideological debate. We will use more than 1 vaccine, Pfizer and others. He says we must not allow any leeway for failure.

“But it will be even more important to fight against the anti-Vaccine party.” “Those who are opposed to vaccines must be shut up. Do not even give them the right to speak!”