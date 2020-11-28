News

Oh, those Magical Typographical errors on Twitter!

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

If you have ever used Twitter for some time, you may have noticed that on its platform there occur more typographical errors than whenever you are typing on any other platform.

It is not because there is no spell checking on Twitter. They happen even if you have spell checking installed on your browser, with auto-correction TURNED OFF.

I speak of those typographical errors in which letters on the right side of the keyboard are replaced with letters which only the left hand can access on a standard keyboard.

This is physically and neurologically impossible.

It is even stranger when these errors form other real words.

This kind of improbability is reaching the levels of winning a lottery.

It is even stranger when these errors change the logical sense of the assertions, from one which is against the political agenda of Twitter to one which is, or which mocks its opponents.

Such events transcend all possible infinite outcomes and show a sort of magical quality of Twitter, which no other platform has.

The kind of improbably magical that could be called a sign of intelligence.

But maybe only an editorial policy of Twitter, for in my opinion what Twitter really is, is not what Twitter appears to be.

 

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.