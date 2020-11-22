News

The Imp in the Vatican has robbed the Icon of Our Lady Salus Populi Romani!

This marks the 2nd theft from the Basilica, because previously the Usurper stole some of the wood from the Crib of the Child Jesus, made by Saint Joseph, and gave it to the Basilica in Bethlehem.

We can imagine that the Rector of the Basilica is more than a little miffed. The Icon of Our Lady Salus Populi Romani is where Romans go in time of trouble. To take it from the city means to subject Rome to being defenseless against all calamities.

Blaspheming Our Lady in Public and changing the Our Father. This is man who does not believe that God exists, and who will find out he is wrong in the most calamitous of manners, when the wrath of God descends on the Day of Judgement.

