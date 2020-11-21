Lee James Rigby, murdered by Terrorists or assassinated by MI5 op?

An introduction, to today’s program from OMC Radio TV, by Br. Bugnolo

The anti-terrorism of MI5 was tasked 2 weeks ago with harassing anyone on line who doubted the Scamdemic. But the public should be asking questions about the role of MI5 in the promotion of terrorism in the UK.

First, a question for your consideration, to which no answer is presently given, but which serves to open a deeper line of investigation that one which is found in newspapers:

Now, why is it that October 10th 1981 to November 4th 2001 was IRA Terrorist Attacks, then Promptly Switched To Islamic Terrorist Attacks In The UK? Doesn't this seem odd? — Aj Baalman 🇦🇲 (@ABaalman3) November 21, 2020

And, with that pondered over for some moments, let us turn our attention to a specific case, which is the topic of today's program at Ordo Militaris Radio TV, which presents the evidence and incongruences of the narrative spun after the attack.