The Masonic Organized Revolution in the USA: How it is going down

The Masonic Lodge knows that America would never accept a Marxist Revolution, so a complex plan has been developed to get American to surrender to this outcome. Here is an open minded explanation. And remember, that the Marxist Revolutions of the world have been funded and supported by the New York City Bankers who back both Biden and Trump. This is a hard pill to swallow, kind of like the hard pill that Vatican II was a Masonic plot against the Church.

If you are treating a national election like a Football Fan, then you need to recognize that you have been manipulated and are reacting like a mindless fool, not an informed voter.

