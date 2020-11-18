News

Germans protest en masse against Merkel’s Enabling Act

The new severe lockdown law being pushed through the Reichstag is being compared by some Germans to the enabling act which gave Merkel’s predecessor, Adolf HItler, dictatorial powers. So the German people came out today, Nov. 18, 2020 to protest it.

This second video shows gross abuse of police powers. To spray a peaceful crowd with water during the winter, because they protest a lockdown which has nothing to do with any alleged health crisis, is to mock the citizenry in the worse possible way and actually work to make them sick. It shows the true face of the Nazi regime of Merkel.

