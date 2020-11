Pfizer vaccine sounds worse than covid for many young people—causing days of headache, fever & muscle aches after 1st injection

Oh, and you have to get the injection twice.

And you still have to wear masks.

And we don’t know the long term side effects.https://t.co/qMvhLO1aD7

— James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) November 13, 2020