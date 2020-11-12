Welcome to the Orwellian State: It has started

WECOME THE ORWELLIAN STATE As of Monday, UK cyberwarfare units tasked with #antiterrorism and #counterterrorism have been given instructions to persecute and hound Anti-Scamdemic information and social media accounts and websites. US is expected to followhttps://t.co/mKcTl0l7PM — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) November 12, 2020

In the last few days several users of Twitter have reported to FromRome.Info that Twitter is now preventing the tweeting of links from FromRome.Info, with the excuse that Twitter Inc now considers FromRome.Info a source of dangerous information.

We expect that FromRome.Info will be cancelled from the web shortly (in the next 12 months), if it does not move to a private server outside of the Orwellian State control.