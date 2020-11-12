In the last few days several users of Twitter have reported to FromRome.Info that Twitter is now preventing the tweeting of links from FromRome.Info, with the excuse that Twitter Inc now considers FromRome.Info a source of dangerous information.
We expect that FromRome.Info will be cancelled from the web shortly (in the next 12 months), if it does not move to a private server outside of the Orwellian State control.
One thought on “Welcome to the Orwellian State: It has started”
Censorship. The making of lists… Attacked for questioning the Scamdemic, the Fraudulent Election, the Rise of Godless Communism, the Rise of Sexual Deviancy. How long before we have show trials and reeducation camps? This all reeks of the Antichrist. Roman Catholics WILL be public enemy #1. Time to gird our spiritual loins and prepare for martyrdom. Ave Maria.
