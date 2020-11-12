News Never allow this TO HAPPEN in your parish November 12, 2020 Editor 1 Comment Share this:TweetPrintPocketShare on TumblrEmailWhatsAppTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related
One thought on “Never allow this TO HAPPEN in your parish”
This is absolutely shocking and an attack upon Jesus himself. The video doesn’t show this but there seems to be a commotion as he’s leaving. Where are the men and why didn’t they come to the priest’s defense? I can’t imagine this scene occurring in the middle ages.. the guy would have been cut down by the swords of the faithful in 0 seconds flat!
LikeLike