Br. Bugnolo’s Letter to Businessmen who read FromRome.Info

Dear Readers of FromRome.info, who are businessmen:

This is just a short note of invitation, to write me at my personal email address (which you already have). — Dozens of you already have written me, but I do not know which of you are businessmen, and for that reason I write this public post.

Some benefactors of mine own are considering an investment opportunity to promote the true spirit of the heroes of Lepanto.

If you are a businessman or professional with the means to assist on a BoD in Europe, or marketing worldwide, or have a modest potential to be a stakeholder in such venture, please contact me, at your convenience.

Sincerely,

Br. Alexis Bugnolo

President

Ordo Militaris Inc.

Helena, MT.