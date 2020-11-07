Br. Bugnolo’s Letter to Businessmen who read FromRome.Info

Dear Readers of FromRome.info, who are businessmen:
This is just a short note of invitation, to write me at my personal email address (which you already have). — Dozens of you already have written me, but I do not know which of you are businessmen, and for that reason I write this public post.
Some benefactors of mine own are considering an investment opportunity to promote the true spirit of the heroes of Lepanto.
If you are a businessman or professional with the means to assist on a BoD in Europe, or marketing worldwide, or have a modest potential to be a stakeholder in such venture, please contact me, at your convenience.
Sincerely,
Br. Alexis Bugnolo
President
Ordo Militaris Inc.
Helena, MT.