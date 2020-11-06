News

In the Italian Parliament, the Ruling party expels those who disagree

Sgarbi has been suspended from Parliament for the third time, this time for simply having a different point of view, but under the pretext of a minor infraction. He explains in Italian. — During the spring lockdown, the MPs never wore masks. Then in April when it  became clear there was no pandemic, the ruling party began wearing them as a bandaid covering their fraudulent politics. Then in May, the ruling party made them obligatory in Parliament when MPs were not speaking. But 15 days ago, the ruling party made them obligatory at all times, even when speaking. Sgarbi suffers from a health problem and cannot wear one while speaking, but the ruling party gave him no leeway and expelled him.

So you see, even in the Italian Parliament, the pandemic has nothing to do with health.

