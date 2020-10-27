News

LifeSite News and Gloria.TV viciously attack Pope Benedict XVI

Leave a comment

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As a member of the Church of Rome, I cannot be silent in the face of vile attacks upon my Bishop, Pope Benedict XVI, the Vicar of Christ and Successor of St. Peter.

Two habitually and continually dishonest websites, run by individuals who have actively censored from their platforms discussion of the invalidity of Benedict’s renunciation, recently jumped to throw the most vile accusations against the true Holy Father, and this without a shred of evidence.

Gloria.TV repeats the attacks of Life Site News’ article by Maike Hickson, a notorous dogger of truth about Canon 332 and whose husband is a US Intelligence operative.

Hickson’s article amounts to saying, that because those involved secretly in psychological abuse knew Benedict, he is guilty.

To this one can reply directly:

But what boggles the mind, how both websites work to create an accusation with such labor, but refuse the slightest effort to open the Code of Canon Law and read Canon 332!

After seven years of dodging the truth, Life Site News and Gloria.TV need to be publicly questioned as to their motivation.

 

 

Leave a Comment (See About Page for comment policy)

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.