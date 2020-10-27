LifeSite News and Gloria.TV viciously attack Pope Benedict XVI

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo

As a member of the Church of Rome, I cannot be silent in the face of vile attacks upon my Bishop, Pope Benedict XVI, the Vicar of Christ and Successor of St. Peter.

Two habitually and continually dishonest websites, run by individuals who have actively censored from their platforms discussion of the invalidity of Benedict’s renunciation, recently jumped to throw the most vile accusations against the true Holy Father, and this without a shred of evidence.

Gloria.TV repeats the attacks of Life Site News’ article by Maike Hickson, a notorous dogger of truth about Canon 332 and whose husband is a US Intelligence operative.

Hickson’s article amounts to saying, that because those involved secretly in psychological abuse knew Benedict, he is guilty.

With a heavy heart, another report on Pope Benedict and his potential lack of investigating abuse, this time spiritual abuse in a group that was anti-family and anti-life, according to multiple reports:https://t.co/5Jiz938GI6 — Maike Hickson (@HicksonMaike) October 26, 2020

To this one can reply directly:

If you heart was truly heavy, you would have mentioned that as Head of CDF only JP2 could authorize the canonical repercussions. You make Benedict look guilty simply by association and have shown absolutely no evidence of formal complicity. — Ordo Militaris Catholicus HQ (@MilitarisCath) October 26, 2020

But what boggles the mind, how both websites work to create an accusation with such labor, but refuse the slightest effort to open the Code of Canon Law and read Canon 332!

After seven years of dodging the truth, Life Site News and Gloria.TV need to be publicly questioned as to their motivation.