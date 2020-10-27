LifeSite News and Gloria.TV viciously attack Pope Benedict XVI

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo
As a member of the Church of Rome, I cannot be silent in the face of vile attacks upon my Bishop, Pope Benedict XVI, the Vicar of Christ and Successor of St. Peter.
Two habitually and continually dishonest websites, run by individuals who have actively censored from their platforms discussion of the invalidity of Benedict’s renunciation, recently jumped to throw the most vile accusations against the true Holy Father, and this without a shred of evidence.
Gloria.TV repeats the attacks of Life Site News’ article by Maike Hickson, a notorous dogger of truth about Canon 332 and whose husband is a US Intelligence operative.
Hickson’s article amounts to saying, that because those involved secretly in psychological abuse knew Benedict, he is guilty.
To this one can reply directly:
But what boggles the mind, how both websites work to create an accusation with such labor, but refuse the slightest effort to open the Code of Canon Law and read Canon 332!
After seven years of dodging the truth, Life Site News and Gloria.TV need to be publicly questioned as to their motivation.